Columbia Police investigate separate Saturday morning shootings

Police are still looking into what preceded the incidents and who is responsible. At this time, they believe both were isolated incidents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating two early Saturday morning shootings in different parts of the city.

A spokesperson for the department said the first happened around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Police said one person was wounded, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An hour later, police found another shooting victim after stopping a car that was leaving the area at high speed, officials said. The stop happened at the corner of North Main Street and Sunset Drive, but police are still investigating where the shooting occurred.

The victim in the case received wounds that police said didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Police said they have no reason to believe the shootings are related. No suspects have been arrested in either case, and motives are still under investigation, but investigators said they believe they were isolated incidents.