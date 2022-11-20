Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies

The shooting victim, a female, was brought to Prisma Health Richland on Friday evening by someone's personal vehicle.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died.

According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.

At this point, investigators are still speaking with those who brought the victim to the emergency room to learn more about the incident. Based on what they have uncovered, the shooting appears to have occurred at an apartment complex on Watermark Drive which is located off Greystone Boulevard near I-126.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. The name of the victim has not been publicly released at this time.