Victim identified in fatal shooting in North Columbia

According to the report, a 30-year-old man was found Friday night with serious injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last night in North Columbia.

According to Police Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook, CPD officers received a ShotSpotter alert and responded The Colony Apartments at approximately 7 p.m. Friday night.

Officers found a 30-year-old man who had serious injures. According to the report, they rendered aid until EMS arrived on scene.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, has identified the victim as Antonio Tyquell Demon Burkett, 30. He was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

CPD continues to investigate the shooting incident.

Chief Holbrook encourages citizens with information about the shooting to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

