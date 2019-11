COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating an argument that happened at Earlewood Park around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from CPD, officers are trying to determine what started an argument between three acquaintances that ended in a weapon being discharged. The three people involved don’t have permanent addresses.

The gun, used to hit a male in the head, discharged causing a non-life threatening injury. CPD believes this is an isolated incident.