Columbia Police investigating early morning 'suspicious death'

Body of man found near Senate and Henderson streets in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an early morning incident downtown after the body of a man was reported near Senate and Henderson streets.

A passerby reported finding the body around 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.

Investigators and the Richland County Coroner's Office were at the scene. Coroner Gary Watts called the incident a "suspicious death" and will perform an autopsy on the body Monday.

#ColumbiaPDSC #HappeningNow: Homicide investigation at Senate & Henderson Streets after a male was found deceased by a passerby about an hour ago. Investigators & the Coroner’s Office on scene. Limited info since this case is just beginning. 1-888-CRIME-SC if anyone has tips. pic.twitter.com/Q9WhAdASNU — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 4, 2020