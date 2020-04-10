Columbia Police investigating early morning 'suspicious death'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an early morning incident downtown after the body of a man was reported near Senate and Henderson streets.
A passerby reported finding the body around 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Investigators and the Richland County Coroner's Office were at the scene. Coroner Gary Watts called the incident a "suspicious death" and will perform an autopsy on the body Monday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC. This is a developing story.