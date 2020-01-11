Two men shot around family gathering in Rosewood Halloween night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man remains hospitalized after Columbia Police (CPD) say two men were shot around the same time as a family gathering in the Rosewood neighborhood Halloween night.
According to reports, the incident happened in the 1800 block of Mitchell Street, just south of Rosewood Drive. One of the victims was found near the corner of Superior and S Pickens streets, about a block away from the home.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting as well as identifying the shooter. One man was treated and released and the other remains in a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
Columbia Police have collected ballistic evidence and conducted interviews with multiple people at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
CPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online.