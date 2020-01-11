Two men shot around family gathering in Rosewood Halloween night

Incident happened in 1800 block of Mitchell Street, according to Columbia Police investigators

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man remains hospitalized after Columbia Police (CPD) say two men were shot around the same time as a family gathering in the Rosewood neighborhood Halloween night.

According to reports, the incident happened in the 1800 block of Mitchell Street, just south of Rosewood Drive. One of the victims was found near the corner of Superior and S Pickens streets, about a block away from the home.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting as well as identifying the shooter. One man was treated and released and the other remains in a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Update: Last night’s shooting in which 2 males were injured actually occurred at the 1800 block of Mitchell St. Investigators determined that a victim was located at Superior & S. Pickens. One male has been released from the hospital. The other is said to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/3EnW0BLjVJ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 1, 2020

Columbia Police have collected ballistic evidence and conducted interviews with multiple people at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.