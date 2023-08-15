x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 injured in overnight shooting at Colony Apartments, Columbia Police investigating

One person injured in Monday night shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An overnight shooting has left one person injured at a Columbia apartment complex.

Columbia Police responding to a Shotspotter report of gunfire at the Colony Apartments at 3545 West Beltline Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. August 14. Arriving at the scene, officers found a make victim outside of an apartment with injuries to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or through the P3Tips app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

FULL VIDEO: Fulton County DA Fani Willis announces indictments Trump, Rudy Giuliani and 17 other people in Georgia election probe

Before You Leave, Check This Out