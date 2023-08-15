1 injured in overnight shooting at Colony Apartments, Columbia Police investigating

One person injured in Monday night shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An overnight shooting has left one person injured at a Columbia apartment complex.

Columbia Police responding to a Shotspotter report of gunfire at the Colony Apartments at 3545 West Beltline Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. August 14. Arriving at the scene, officers found a make victim outside of an apartment with injuries to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.