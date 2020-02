COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Officers are investigating a suspicious death at the InTowne Suites Extended Stay on Broad River Road.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information.