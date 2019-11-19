COLUMBIA, S.C. —

Columbia police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for robbery and assault.

The man depicted in the sketch pushed a 27-year-old woman to the ground on Summerlea Drive on Sunday morning before stealing her belongings & attempting to sexually assault her, according to police.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

