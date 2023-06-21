Columbia Police make arrest in Byrnes Street murder

23-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to death of 31-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police (CPD) have arrested a suspect in the June 8 death of a 31-year-old man.

Zion Kelly, 23, was taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to an incident that occurred in the 2300 block of Byrnes Drive, off Harrison Road in Columbia.

Officers responding to a call around 2:30 a.m. June 8, found the victim in the back yard of a home with severe blunt force trauma to his head and face. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A motive for the death remains under investigation although CPD investigators say Kelly was acquainted with the victim.