Negotiators called to Harbison hotel after man refused to leave room, police say

Man, possibly armed, refuses to leave room at Harbison area hotel, according to police.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Negotiators with the Columbia Police Department are on the scene at a hotel in the Harbison area after a man refused to leave the business, according to police.

Officers say management at InTown Suites on Columbiana Drive contacted law enforcement after they asked a man to leave his room and he refused.

Neighboring rooms have been evacuated on the suspicion that the man may be armed. Police say there's no indication that anyone else is inside the room with him.

A heavy police presence can be seen in the parking lot of the hotel.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be posted when they become available.