Columbia Police have suspect in custody after incident at area hotel

According to CPD, officers were at the Candlewood Suites on Atlas Rd. negotiating with a man wanted for crimes in Columbia and Richland County. He is now in custody.

According to CPD, 26-year-old Isaac Watson surrendered and is in custody Saturday afternoon.

There will be an update on charges after he speaks with investigators.

Update: The suspect, 26-year-old Isaac Watson from the Candlewood Suites incident has surrendered to #ColumbiaPDSC & is in custody. Updates on charges after investigators speak with him. pic.twitter.com/JAmMqsMXu7 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 21, 2020

The man was refusing to surrender, according to CPD. The man is now in custody after he was placed in handcuffs and placed into a police vehicle.

According to Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, the family of the suspect were involved in getting him out and are asking for prayers.

This is a developing story, there is limited information available at this time.

A standoff is underway at the Candlewood Suites off of Garners Ferry Rd. @ColumbiaPDSC tell us a wanted man - both in Columbia and Richland Co- has barricaded himself inside. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/PGMNlgpsWa — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) November 21, 2020

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are at the Candlewood Suites on Atlas Rd. negotiating w/a male who’s wanted for crimes in Columbia & Richland County to calmly come outside. At this time, he’s refusing to surrender. Limited info to protect officers & their efforts. Updates soon. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 21, 2020