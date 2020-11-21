Columbia Police have suspect in custody after incident at area hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has a man in custody after negotiating with him at a Columbia hotel.
According to CPD, 26-year-old Isaac Watson surrendered and is in custody Saturday afternoon.
There will be an update on charges after he speaks with investigators.
According to a tweet from CPD, officers were at the Candlewood Suites on Atlas Rd. negotiating with a man wanted for crimes in Columbia and Richland County.
The man was refusing to surrender, according to CPD. The man is now in custody after he was placed in handcuffs and placed into a police vehicle.
According to Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, the family of the suspect were involved in getting him out and are asking for prayers.
This is a developing story, there is limited information available at this time.