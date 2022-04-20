Police respond to shooting at Riverside Apartments in Columbia

Investigation continues in shooting incident on Lucius Road, off River Drive in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are on the scene of a shooting incident at the Riverside Apartments on Lucius Drive that's left one dead and two people injured.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says three people were shot, one fatally. The severity of the other injuries is not known.

The apartment community is off River Drive, in Columbia, near The COMET hub in the Earlewood Community.

Holbrook characterized the victims as "young adults."

"There has to be some accountability for those carrying weapons illegally," Holbrook said. People need to be arrested and stay in jail.

Police were called to the scene around 12:19 p.m. Investigators are still gathering information regarding the shooting, and no arrests have yet been made in this case.