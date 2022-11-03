Potentially armed suspect barricaded in Columbia home, police say

Police said that crisis negotiators are on the scene working to speak with the man and additional resources are nearby.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia Police are working to get a potentially armed man to leave his home following a call on Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement from Columbia Police, officers were called to the Woodcreek Farms neighborhood east of Pontiac around 4 p.m. and have remained there for the last several hours.

Police said the man's family members are safe and unharmed, however, they added that the man is "displaying erratic behavior" and refuses to come out of his home.

Police said that crisis negotiators are on the scene working to speak with the man and additional resources are nearby.

Police have not publicly identified the man or what may have led up to the current situation.