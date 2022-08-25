Columbia Police release image of suspect's vehicle in North Pointe Estate shooting

Surveillance footage shows image vehicle driven by alleged murder suspect; Columbia Police seek information on the incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have released an image of what they say is the vehicle driven by a suspect in a murder at North Pointe Estates on August 23, 2022, in an effort to find the driver.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored 2015 Nissan Altima with South Carolina license plate UMJ 492 that was possible used in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at the apartment complex on Ripplemeyer Avenue.

Earlier today, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Travis K. Sutton, of Columbia. Sutton was shot in the upper body and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Crime scene experts with Columbia Police have collected DNA evidence from the incident location. Ballistic evidence was also found with the assistance of a trained CPD K-9.

Columbia Police Chief W. H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook encourages citizens with information about the crime to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: