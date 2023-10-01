Columbia Police respond to barricaded person

Authorities said neighbors have been told to remain inside

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say neighbors in a Columbia neighborhood have been instructed to remain inside as they handle an incident involving a barricaded person.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said the incident began around 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of Mountain Drive near Pineneedle Road. Police said there hadn't been any injuries but that the person at the location was making threats.

A resident told News19 they had been unable to leave their home since the incident began, and police confirmed that nearby residents had been asked to remain indoors.

Authorities didn't identify the person in the situation or how it began.