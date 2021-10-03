Columbia Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman after entering home

Police said John Forrest Washington Jr. forced his way into a home on Pelham Drive and, armed with a sharp object, attacked and sexually assaulted the victim.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in Columbia are warning the public as they search for a man accused of forcing his way into a Columbia home and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman.

The department released a statement on Sunday that described 28-year-old John Forrest Washington Jr. as armed, dangerous, and still on the run.

According to the statement, Washington allegedly forced his way into a home on Pelham Drive on Friday. He's then accused of threatening the victim while holding a sharp object. Police said he then sexually assaulted her. He then escaped the scene in the victim's black 2015 Nissan Altima. Police said the victim suffered a cut to her hand as well and was treated at an area hospital.

Warrants have since been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as police search for him. Once found, Washington will face charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.