Lonnie Cheeks, Sr., walked away from Palmetto Health Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are asking the public for help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Lonnie Cheeks, Sr., 79, walked away from Palmetto Health at 400 Palmetto Health Parkway around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Cheeks was last seen wearing a burgundy hospital shirt, green pants and a black jacket with orange lining.