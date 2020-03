COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is looking for two men in connection with a Thursday afternoon gas station shooting incident.

The shooting incident happened at the Sunoco gas station on Garners Ferry Road. No injuries were reported.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects, and Richland County Sheriff's Department is assisting in the search.

Investigators say one of their K-9 teams found a pistol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.