Columbia Police investigating two deaths along Millwood Avenue

Police said there's no obvious cause of death for the two, who were discovered before lunch on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating two deaths along a short stretch of Millwood Avenue that were first uncovered on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Columbia Police said that two bodies were reported to Columbia Police before lunch in roughly the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue but, at this time, it's unclear how the two people died.

As such, police are treating the situation as a crime scene, examining the area, and interviewing anyone who may have information regarding what happened to the two people.

At this time, police said there is no obvious sign of what may have caused the deaths. The Richland County Coroner's Office has also been at the scene assisting in the investigation, police said.