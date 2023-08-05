Columbia shooting leaves man dead on Waverly Street

The department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Waverly Street. The alert system monitors and helps police locate the source of gunfire.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man dead. As of 8:30 a.m., police said they hadn't made an arrest in the shooting. Authorities haven't suggested what led up to the deadly incident, and the Richland County Coroner's Office hasn't released the victim's name publicly.