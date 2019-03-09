COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting-incident at a McDonald's Sunday.

According to law enforcement, they are searching for a suspect who shot a female at a fast-food restaurant over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 2911 Two Notch Road.

The 39-year-old victim has been treated and released from a local hospital.

Officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter alert and discovered the female with an injury to her cheek. They rendered first aid to the victim before EMS arrived to take her to a local hospital. Ballistic evidence was collected at the scene.

According to the investigation, it does not appear that the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.