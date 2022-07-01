Columbia shooting on Millwood Avenue under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are at the scene of an apparent shooting that happened Friday afternoon.
The department shared a short statement around 6:30 p.m. suggesting that the incident happened near the Orange Party Shop located at 2480 Millwood Avenue.
According to police, a male victim showed up at a local hospital with an injury, though, they don't believe it was life-threatening. Investigators haven't yet said publicly if they know what the motive may have been for the shooting or if they might know who is responsible.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.