Shooting leaves one dead near Caughman Road in Columbia

The coroner is currently assisting police in the investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating after a person was found shot dead early Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the Moores Creek community around 5 a.m. Police confirm that they were called to the Musgroves Mill Lane area around 5 a.m. but didn't provide an exact address.

The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting in the investigation. Authorities haven't yet identified the victim pending notification of family and police have yet to release details on a possible motive for the shooting or a suspect.

The general area provided by police is near the intersection of Caughman Road and Halbrook Drive - not far from Caughman Road Elementary School and Sandhills School.