One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized

The department said it would release additional updates as new details become available.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia.

According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive male victim and another who was soon taken to the hospital.

Police haven't released any details regarding potential suspects in the shooting or the name and age of the deceased victim. Lorick Circle is located off of Lorick Avenue between Highway 277 and North Main Street.