Not his lucky day: Columbia accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

South Carolina Law Enforcement arrests man who allegedly committing lottery fraud.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man tried to press his luck by cashing in stolen lottery tickets and got caught in the act.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged the man with three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets from his actions on August 30, 2020.

According to the warrants issued, the suspect redeemed off scratch-off lottery tickets stolen from a Kwik Mart location on Peach Orchard Road in Sumter for a grand total of $85. Agent say he then redeemed two tickets, totaling $40, at Parklane Amaco on Parklane Rd in Columbia; four tickets, totaling $35, at King Fuel on Two Notch Road in Columbia; and one ticket worth $10 at AM PM Food Mart on Parklane Road.

In each instance, agents say they were able to be identified from store surveillance video.

The South Carolina Education Lottery, which tracks stolen and redeemed lottery tickets, asked SLED to investigate.