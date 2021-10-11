Man shot to death during argument in Columbia, police say

39-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning off Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting from the weekend.

Reports say that the incident happened early in the morning of Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Officers responding to a call in the 2500 block of Cherry Street, just off Millwood Avenue, found an injured 39-year-old man. It is believed the man had gotten into an argument with another individual shortly before the shooting occurred.

The Richland County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or go online to submit a tip.