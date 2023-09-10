Columbia woman identified as person found dead along Aiken County road

Authorities are still working to determine an official cause and manner of death.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia woman has been identified as the person found dead along an Aiken County road earlier in the month.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said that 22-year-old Breanna R. Bell was found in the woods near the intersection of Salley and Veterans roads on Sept. 5. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on Tuesday morning in Newberry. Her cause of death is still under investigation, pending a toxicology analysis.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said that someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. that day after finding the woman and telling dispatchers that she appeared dead. Aiken County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and confirmed this.