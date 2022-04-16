South Carolina mall shooting: Here's an update on those injured

Prisma Health admitted two of the more seriously injured patients Saturday evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of the people wounded in Saturday's shooting at a South Carolina mall have been released from the hospital, officials say.

Representatives from Prisma Health report that of the 11 patients received at two of their hospital locations after the shooting incident at Columbiana Centre Mall on Saturday, April 16, nine have been treated and released and two were admitted. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73 years of age.

Police had said that two of the victims were in critical but stable condition.

Gunshots rang out inside the mall around 2 p.m. Saturday as shoppers were readying for Easter weekend. A total of 12 people were injured -- 10 by gunfire, 2 by being trampled as shoppers ran for the exits. No fatalities have been reported.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said this was an isolated incident and have detained three people, saying t least one of them may have fired a weapon. However, no charges have been announced against any of them. Holbrook said he thinks the three knew each other and the gunfire erupted out of a dispute.

Columbia Police, Lexington and Richland Sheriff's offices, Irmo Police, and SLED were among the law enforcement agencies responding to the call at the indoor mall, the location spanning across both Richland and Lexington counties along Harbison Boulevard. People inside the mall at the time of the incident were told to shelter in place as law enforcement cleared the stores.