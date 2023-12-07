Residents and officials react to recent security issues with Richland jail

Just 24 hours after an inmate escaped from Alvin S. Glenn, another detainee died after being transported to a local hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some are expressing new concerns about the Richland County Jail after an detainee died at the hospital and another escaped in the last 48 hours.

The latest development was the death of the detainee, who according to county officials, died around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The person had been transported to a local hospital in what authorities are calling an “altered mental state."

A day earlier, 38-year-old Charles Meador escaped from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He was captured hours later.

“Of course, it’s scary I utilize my porch a lot so therefore when that happens, I stay inside and we’re locked down just like we’re in a jail,” says Columbia resident, Angela Lindo.

She says other neighbors have the same fears she does.

In the incident report we received from Richland County Sheriff's Department, Meador is said to have escaped the detention center through a hole cut in the fence.

Investigators say deputies arrived at the facility around 3:30 a.m. and made contact with the lieutenant who stated packages were found at the site and that unknown people ran into the woods.

A few hours after the escape, Meador was captured about 20 miles from the jail and is back behind bars.

We reached out to the county administrator's office for an interview regarding policies and procedures in place as well as efforts they are taking to ensure residents like Lindo feel safe, the county offered this statement.

“Richland County Administration has consistently stressed the significance of enhancing the safety and security of staff and detainees at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. We have outlined the specific measures being undertaken to improve these aspects, and we want to reiterate that they are of the utmost importance to us. We continuously assess and adapt our policies and procedures to address emerging challenges and evolving needs. Our commitment to transparency and accountability is unwavering as we work towards the well-being of our community."

Representative Todd Rutherford says he’s seen improvement in the jail but more needs to be done.

“I can tell you the county has made marked improvements, morale is up, the number of personnel that are there to help have increased, but as long as people continue to get stabbed, as long as people are dying, as long as they continue to have issues, the people of Richland county need to demand that the sheriff of the county help out with the conditions at that jail. The sheriff's department has what? a 1,000 employees they can help,” Rutherford says.

Sheriff Leon Lott responded to Todd Rutherford's comment by saying, "The management of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center belongs to Richland County government. Our deputies are trained to be law enforcement officers not detention officers and there is a difference. Our personnel numbers reflect the minimum number of certified law enforcement officers required to patrol, respond to 911 calls and keep the citizens of Richland County safe."

Cherelle Guyton whos staying with her mother who lives feet away from the jail is hoping the improvements the county recommended back in April like installing new locks and hiring more personnel will help the issues the jail has faced

“Am I optimistic and hopeful? I try to stay optimistic and hopeful I am a glass-half-full young lady but we need to keep up, Numbers don't lie, numbers do not lie and so we need to keep up with how effective and efficient these methods are," she says.