Community members talk strategies with law enforcement to shootings

Residents expressed their concerns about the increase in gun violence in their neighbourhoods

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in the 29203 area code-- lawmakers, church leaders and school leaders and law enforcement held a round table to discuss strategies to reduce crime.

The Dentsville area community had the the chance to ask law enforcement questions about the crime in their neighborhoods and the recent shootings that have taken place. .

One resident, trying to hold back tears said, “I was awakened to gun shots and I felt them, they were so close that my body vibrated.”

She went on to describe the moment she heard gun shots near her home, “I’m scared and I’m mad, because I never thought I would be in a position where that would happen to me.”

Columbia Police Chief says there are too many guns on our streets, Chief Holbrook speaking tonight at a community round table @WLTX @ColumbiaPDSC pic.twitter.com/FIWHEQJOcT — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) May 24, 2022

Chief Holbrook responded to this resident saying, “Greenview is part of our coverage area and just in the last 28 months we’ve had over 5000 rounds fired... Those bullets go somewhere.”

One resident asked if parents are checking their children's rooms and their possessions for guns.

Sheriff Lott said, “People with kids who are not a parent, who allows that child to have that gun, so where do they keep it? They keep it in the house, parents just don't go look for it.”

Representative Chris Hart says the solution is stronger gun charges, saying their lesser crimes that carry steeper sentences. “For stealing a bag of potato chips you can get 10 years in prison… when it comes to gun legislation you could do it a 100 times and still get out on probation," said Hart.

A representative with the Urban League called for the community to improve their connection with young people, he said, “A lot of times we sit high and look low and we forget that we were young at one time.”

Gwendolyn Singletary, Executive Director of the Wiley Kennedy and organizer of Tuesday’s event says the aim is to find solutions to ending gun violence.

Singletary saying, “We know we need to make some major changes, and we’ve had a major onslaught of crime in this area, especially gun violence.”

She went on to say, “We want the people in the community to say more, if you see something say something.”