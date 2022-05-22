'Somebody got to help us,' Community, police seek answers after four teens shot in Newberry

According to investigators, a 16-year-old was shot around 12:00 a.m., then, just hours later, three more teens were shot in the same neighborhood.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Four teenagers are dead and a community is in mourning after multiple shootings in Newberry County Sunday.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old was shot around 12:00 a.m. on Wise Street. Three more teens were shot around 3:00 p.m. on nearby Eleanor Street in the same neighborhood.

As of Sunday evening, the teens have not yet been identified by authorities.

Tammy Ruff watched along with other onlookers as law enforcement processed the scene. She said she has family in the area and was disturbed by what took place.

"It got to stop. Somebody got to help us," Ruff said. "I got a grandson that's coming up. He comes over here a lot. I'd be afraid of my grandson to play in the park.... Half of the stuff that happen on Wise Street, people don't even really stay over here. We got good people in this neighborhood."

While the investigation is in the early stages, police believe the four teens likely knew each other.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made and no suspects identified.

"I spend a lot of time with the young folk in this community, and what I tell them all the time is still my same message. We're better than this," Police Chief Kevin Goodman said. "It takes a village to keep this neighborhood, to keep this city and this county safe. So, any and all information we need. We need and we ask that you give us anything, even if it doesn't seem like it's important."

Ruff is asking for prayer as they grieve and search for answers.

"I want everybody to come together," Ruff said. "I want all the prayer warriors, you know who you are, you know who the one's that love this community, and they know Wise Street is not no bad community... just pray."

Following the shootings, Newberry High School will have an e-learning schedule Monday, May 23.

While there haven't been any direct threats made toward a school, extra law enforcement will be stationed at area schools as a precaution.