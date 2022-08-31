Two Concord police officers fired their weapons at a suspect at the Cabarrus County mall Wednesday.

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested.

Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards had been stolen. The caller provided police with a description of the suspects, according to officials.

Responding officers attempted to question three individuals outside the mall when the three ran from officers, Concord Police Department Chief Major Todd McGhee said in a briefing later Wednesday. Officers chased after the suspects, who reentered the mall.

The chase exited the mall and entered a construction area on the mall property, officials said. During the chase, one of the three suspects fired a shot at the pursuing officers, according to McGhee. The bullet struck the ground in front of the officers, police said.

The two officers returned fire striking the suspect, who was airlifted by helicopter to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte. The suspect remains in critical condition.

McGhee told reporters Wednesday the officers ordered the suspect to drop their weapon before officers fired their guns.

The officers were not injured in the mall shooting.

The other two suspects were taken into custody, according to police.

Criminal charges have not yet been announced. Neither the officers or the suspects have been named publicly. McGhee said one officer had been with the department for two years while the other officer is on active field training after joining the department within the past few months.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) is investigating to determine whether the officers' use of their weapons met policy. The NC SBI typically reviews these actions after any officer-involved shooting.

Concord Mills Mall was closed Wednesday following the shooting.

"Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice," Concord Police Department wrote on Twitter. "Please clear the area."

Accounts of what happened, from two people in the mall at the time. @ChloeLeshner just sent this interview about what they saw and heard:@wcnc pic.twitter.com/zQ31F1Vfxj — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) August 31, 2022

Other tweets posted to social media from people claiming to be inside the mall said they were sheltering in place, fearing there could have been an active shooter.

Two witnesses at the mall during the shooting told WCNC Charlotte they heard four sirens over the mall's intercom. They said someone told them to get inside a store, and that's when they hid in the back of a fitting room.

"All I was thinking about was the kids we were with and trying to help out and make sure they were OK," the witnesses said.

Officials did not announce any injuries to shoppers or employees.

Police ask anyone with video of the incident to call the NC SBI 980-781-3000.

