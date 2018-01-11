Florence, SC (WLTX) - What was supposed to be a preliminary hearing for a man accused facing sexual assault charges got cut short as there was confusion about why he didn't have a lawyer.

Seth Hopkins, 28 a man involved in the October 3rd deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Florence, was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Florence County deputies had gone to his home the day of the shooting to interview Seth about sexual assault claims made against him. When officers arrived at the door, however, investigators say his father, 74-year-old Fredrick Hopkins opened fire, ultimately killing two officers and injuring five others.

Hopkins arrived in court this morning but it was anything but a typical day after the judge began to explain that Hopkins application was denied for a public defender due to not meeting certain requirements. It was later said that he was denied due to financial reasons but that Hopkins says he also thought his family would be finding him a lawyer.

As the defendant sat in the courtroom at times he appeared a bit confused and unsure of what was going on. But when asked if he would like to move forward or have a lawyer present he chose having a lawyer, forcing the judge to adjourn the hearing early.

12 district Solicitor Ed Clements gives some insight into what went on in court today. Clements says, "At first we talked about going forward with the preliminary hearing because everyone was here today but the fact that he has not retained council yet was an issue. So he decided that he would like to have council present in a preliminary hearing which is his right." He goes on to say, "You never want to be in a rush with something this serious and impacting so many people so want to be sure that the defendants rights are maintained and protected and that this process works the way it’s suppose to work."

The judge says Seth Hopkins representation will be dealt with next week in circuit court.

