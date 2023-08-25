Convenience store owner has bond denied in killing of teen

Chow is accused of killing 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton outside his store

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has denied bond for a convenience store owner accused of killing a teenager outside his store in May.

Rick Chow stands accused of shooting 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton after authorities said the teen went into Chow's Shell gas station on Parklane Road near Springtree Drive. Sheriff Leon Lott said at the time that Chow accused Carmack-Belton of stealing water and that this wasn't true.

Lott said the victim and Chow got into an argument, the teen left the store, at which point the store owner's son chased Carmack-Belton. According to the sheriff, Chow followed and had a pistol with him. The owner and his son allegedly chased the teen, who tripped but got back up. Officials said the son claimed Carmack-Belton had a gun. Chow then shot the teen in the back, the sheriff said.

Further investigation found the teen did have a gun but didn't point it at Chow or his son. Authorities later confirmed that Carmack-Belton was a student of Summit Parkway Middle School.