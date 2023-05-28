x
Crime

Police search for shooting suspect at Gazbah gas station on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man at a convenience store on Farrow Road, Friday. 

According to the Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Gaz-Bah gas station located at 6201 Farrow Road.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and had to undergo surgery. While the severity of his injuries wasn't specified, police said they were considered non-fatal.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting or possible suspects haven't been released. But police are urging anyone with information about the case or the people responsible to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or CrimeSC.com.

