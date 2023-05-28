Police search for shooting suspect at Gazbah gas station on Farrow Road

While the severity of his injuries wasn't specified, police said they were considered non-fatal.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man at a convenience store on Farrow Road, Friday.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Gaz-Bah gas station located at 6201 Farrow Road.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and had to undergo surgery. While the severity of his injuries wasn't specified, police said they were considered non-fatal.