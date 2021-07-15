Gas station employee charged with attempted murder after opening fire on customer in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A convenience store employee has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a customer following an argument on Wednesday evening.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office said that 23-year-old Malasia Williams has been arrested by investigators following an incident at the Speedway Store at 1714 Broad River Road.
Investigators allege that Williams got into an altercation with a customer inside the store that moved into the parking lot. Williams reportedly then went back into the store and returned with a gun, opening fire at the victim.
The sheriff's office said no one was injured in the incident. However, Williams is still facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She has since been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.