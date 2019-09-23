LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Chapin woman who was convicted of setting multiple homes on fire 13 years ago in Irmo is facing new arson charges.

Kimberly Carothers Wooten, 55, is charged with second-degree arson and willfully burning lands of another, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on information gathered during our investigation, Wooten set fire to a trash can beside a house in the 2100 block of Island Trail Sept. 17,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Nobody was injured in the fire but the house was damaged.”

Wooten is also charged in connection with a small woods fire Sept. 18 in the 2200 block of Island Trail, according to Koon.

“These cases are part of an open investigation into other fires in the Chapin area,” Koon said.

Back in 2006, she burned down four homes in the Irmo area near her neighborhood, and damaged several others. She eventually plead guilty to a charge of guilty but mentally ill, and then was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2008.

Her plea meant she knew right from wrong, but couldn't conform her behavior to the law.

Anyone with information about other fires can remain anonymous when they share a tip by calling Crimestoppers at 888-Crime-SC, logging onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and clicking on the "Submit a tip" tab, or by downloading the P3 Tips app for their Apple or Android device.