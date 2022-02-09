Coroner identifies man killed during domestic dispute at Columbia hotel

45-year-old woman arrested for stabbing male victim at Economy Inn off Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the man killed during a domestic dispute at a Columbia hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The male victim is identified as Deshon Richmond, 49, of Columbia.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested Shayla Dickerson, 45, at the scene at the Economy Inn, 1029 Briargate Circle, off Broad River Road near Interstate 20.

Responding to a call of an unresponsive man at the hotel, deputies arriving at the scene Richmond suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Deputies say Richmond and Dickerson were involved in a domestic dispute that ended with Dickerson stabbing Richmond with a knife.