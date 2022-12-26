Man who died after Aiken County stabbing identified

Authorities said the man was found in a New Ellenton Home and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County coroner has released the name of a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found stabbed on Monday morning.

According to preliminary details provided by Coroner Darryl M. Ables, his office was called to the 500 block of Camel Street in New Ellenton around 1:30 a.m. after Aiken County deputies and New Ellenton Police were called to the area.

Arriving law enforcement found a man inside a home with a stab wound to his body. Emergency Medical Services personnel rushed the man, later identified as Kennard A. Thomas, to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. However, he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner's office and New Ellenton Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. Police have not publicly released any information regarding a suspect or a motive in the stabbing.