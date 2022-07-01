Coroner identifies person found dead on Columbia sidewalk, rules death homicide

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead Sunday on a sidewalk in Columbia.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim, who was found around 9:30 a.m. on Gregg Street, was 45-year-old Orenthal Chestnut of Columbia, South Carolina. The agency ruled Chestnut's death a homicide but did not provide a manner of death.

Police first confirmed the death to News19 on Sunday and were unable, at the time, to provide a cause or manner of death. The agency deferred to the coroner's office for information that would be released after an autopsy.