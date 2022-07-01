Coroner identifies person found dead on Columbia sidewalk, rules death homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead Sunday on a sidewalk in Columbia.
According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim, who was found around 9:30 a.m. on Gregg Street, was 45-year-old Orenthal Chestnut of Columbia, South Carolina. The agency ruled Chestnut's death a homicide but did not provide a manner of death.
Police first confirmed the death to News19 on Sunday and were unable, at the time, to provide a cause or manner of death. The agency deferred to the coroner's office for information that would be released after an autopsy.
Columbia Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.