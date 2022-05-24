Coroner identifies victim of stabbing on Wilkes Road

One dead, one injured in knifing incident off Farrow Road in northeast Columbia Sunday, May 22

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim after a stabbing on Sunday evening, May 22, 2022.

Anthony D. Suber, 55, of Columbia was killed after sustaining knife wounds during an argument with another man.

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Wilkes Road near Farrow Road around 7:30 p.m. There, they learned that two men who knew each other had gotten into an argument.

Police haven't described what happened next between the two, however, both Suber and the other man ended up with apparent stab wounds

Suber ultimately died from his injuries and, at last report, the other was in the hospital and considered stable according to police.