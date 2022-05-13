Coroner IDs inmates who died in same unit at South Carolina jail

The cause and manner of the deaths are still under investigation.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A coroner identified two inmates, Friday, who died in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina the day before.

Authorities said Allan Lindsay Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unconscious by Greenville County jail employees around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Friday that the cause and manner of the deaths were still under investigation. Authorities previously said autopsies for both men had been scheduled for Friday.