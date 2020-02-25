COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the two people who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident on Bluff Road in Columbia early Monday morning.

Kamal Mateen Najee, 46, of Rockhaven Drive, and Jimmy Devette Singleton, 33, of Garners Ferry Road, both of Columbia, were involved in the incident in the 1300 block of Bluff Road around 8:50 a.m. Feb. 24, 2020.

A 2002 four-door Honda with Najee and Singleton disregarded a stop sign at Eden Street and Bluff Road and was struck on the driver's side by a 2015 Dodge Ram traveling eastbound on Bluff. The car then struck a third vehicle.

Singleton died on the scene and Najee was transported to Prisma Health Richland by EMS where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that both men died as a result of blunt trauma and were not wearing seat restraints.

RELATED: 2 dead in crash near Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.