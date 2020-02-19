COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was found dead in a motel room on Broad River road Tuesday afternoon.

Richland County coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim as 34-year-old Melissa F. Keith and said that she died from blood loss due to stab wounds.

Initially, officers responded to the InTown Suites located at 1633 Broad River Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. on February 18, 2020 for a reported suspicious death. Motel employees found a deceased female inside a room and called 9-1-1.

Investigators collected items from inside the motel room as part of evidence in the investigation.

Citizens with information about the incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CrimeSC.