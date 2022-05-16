6-year-old SC boy was playing in his home when he was shot, killed

The child was wounded during a Friday evening drive-by shooting and eventually died from his injuries

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has released the name of the 6-year-old child who was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in Woodford, South Carolina on Friday, May 13. And deputies released new details in an incident report that shows more of what happened that night.

The coroner's office says Winston Hunter, of McClain Street in North, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) incident report, deputies answered a call of shots fired around 11:35 p.m. Arriving at the location, deputies from OCSO joined North Police Chief Lin Shirer and EMS personnel securing the scene. Spent shell casings were gathered from the roadway in front of the residence and deputies discovered what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the front side of the home and in two vehicles parked on the property.

A man who lives at the home told deputies he and others had just returned from a family event and that Hunter was playing around. That's when the heard what he thought to be multiple gun shots and yelled for everyone to get down. After the gunfire stopped, he saw that 6-year-old Winston had been injured while on the couch inside the home.

The man began CPR on the victim but the child died of his injuries.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell described the shooting as a "cowardly act" and asks anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” the sheriff said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”