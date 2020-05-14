RIDGELAND, S.C. — A South Carolina Department of Corrections officer is being accused of trying to sexually assault one of his female co-workers while on the job.

The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services said Johnny Lee Bryant Jr., a lieutenant at Ridgeland Correctional Institution, was arrested and has since been fired.

Bryant, 56, of Hilton Head Island, is charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and misconduct in office. His charges involve detaining and attempting to sexually assault a fellow employee at the institution back on May 2.

According to the warrant, Bryant blocked the doorway, stopping one of his coworkers from leaving. He then forcibly kissed her on the lips, stopped herfrom leaving, and made crude remarks. That employee was able to break free and run out of the room.