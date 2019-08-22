COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services say one of their officers allowed a group of inmates to assault a fellow inmate.

Cedric Major, 28, of St. Helena Island, was charged with misconduct in office. He was fired Thursday after his arrest at Ridgeview Correctional Institution.

According to the arrest warrant, Major violated SCDC regulations by opening a cell area and allowing inmates to assault another inmate. Major did not offer help or call for assistance.

The incident was reported as an inmate-on-inmate assault, and during the course of the investigation, charges were brought against Major.

