Broad River correctional officer arrested for trying to smuggle contraband with the mail, warrants say

The Broad River road correctional officer was caught trying to bring in chargers, phones, tobacco and more.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An officer at Broad River Correctional Institution has been charged after allegedly trying to get various forms of contraband into the prison.

According to arrest warrants, the 38-year-old officer was charged with furnishing a prisoner with contraband and misconduct in office after allegedly bringing several items past guard lines.

The contraband included items such as smartphones, chargers, digital scales, tobacco rolling papers, and flavored cigar rolling papers. The items were concealed in manila mail packages hidden under other items in a mail cart according to investigators.

The arrest warrants were issued for Nov. 15 and probable cause was based on investigation, witness statements, and the recovery of evidence, the warrants stated.