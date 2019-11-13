COLUMBIA, S.C. — A correctional officer at Broad River Correctional Institution was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.

Anthony C. Karras Jr., 27, of Swansea, is charged with introducing contraband into a prison, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.

Karras is charged with concealing 57 grams of tobacco and rolling papers inside his protective vest. The contraband was discovered during an unannounced search of employees Nov. 12. He was fired after his arrest.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.